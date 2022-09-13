BitTube Price Tops $0.0007 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last week, BitTube has traded 69.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $239,001.72 and $67.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000414 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 353,760,535 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

