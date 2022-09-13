BlackPool Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $519,673.29 (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, BlackPool has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One BlackPool coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackPool has a market capitalization of $519,673.29 and $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00790220 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014335 BTC.
BlackPool Coin Profile
BlackPool launched on January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
BlackPool Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
