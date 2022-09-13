BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 108.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.6%.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $291.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.