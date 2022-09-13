Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.64%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Jonathan Lee Pollack acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $353,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,107.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Lee Pollack acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $353,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,107.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,683 shares of company stock worth $104,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

