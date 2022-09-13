Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEGet Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Blade Air Mobility worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $808,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,076.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $808,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,258 shares in the company, valued at $650,076.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $25,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,903.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

