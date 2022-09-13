Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Blade Air Mobility worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.
Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $11.99.
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
