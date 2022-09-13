BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Achieves Market Cap of $27,375.70

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded up 27% against the US dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a market capitalization of $27,375.70 and $4.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,016.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00053294 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012723 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 120.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00063754 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Profile

BLOC.MONEY is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 21,709,183 coins. The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money.

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

