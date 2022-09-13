Blocery Price Tops $0.0098 on Major Exchanges (BLY)

Blocery (BLY) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocery has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocery has a market cap of $5.39 million and $314,874.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00822937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,361,106 coins. Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocery’s official website is blocery.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

