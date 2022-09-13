Blockpass (PASS) Market Cap Hits $190,802.31

Blockpass (PASS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $190,802.31 and $9.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00816462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is www.blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass.

Blockpass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery.The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

