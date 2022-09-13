BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

BXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 460,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,792,000 after acquiring an additional 62,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2,076.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 153,208 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $681.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.87. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $100.01.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 79.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlueLinx will post 29.26 EPS for the current year.

About BlueLinx

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.