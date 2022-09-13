Bogged Finance (BOG) 1-Day Volume Tops $95,702.00

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Bogged Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bogged Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bogged Finance has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001955 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00034465 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bogged Finance Coin Profile

Bogged Finance is a coin. It was first traded on June 10th, 2021. Bogged Finance’s total supply is 14,051,727 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,888 coins. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools. The official website for Bogged Finance is www.bogged.finance.

Buying and Selling Bogged Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bogged Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bogged Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

