Bolivarcoin One Day Volume Hits $1.00 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a total market cap of $45,859.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000294 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 17,717,117 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolis.info. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. Bolicoin is a virtual currency from Venezuela created by Satoshisimon Bolivarmoto. The philosophy of Bolivarcoin is to follow the ideals set by others altcoins and adapt it and make it more friendly for it users by creating a social media campaign to inform about its benefits and uses.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

