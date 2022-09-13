Bonded Finance Price Hits $0.0192 on Top Exchanges (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,796.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00064470 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00074518 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec.

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare,

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

