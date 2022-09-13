boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 188 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 188 ($2.27).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of boohoo group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.81) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 45.41 ($0.55) on Thursday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 39.06 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 274.70 ($3.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.63. The company has a market cap of £575.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.37.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.