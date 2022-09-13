Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. Sells 7,035 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BAH opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.85. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Amundi boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 105,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $2,008,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 685,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 81,214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

