Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $50.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

BRZE has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84.

Insider Activity

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $461,261.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,120.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,914,916 in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

