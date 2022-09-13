Bread 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.00 (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Bread has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $275,647.09 and $5.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,274.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00055731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00065436 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005431 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00075461 BTC.

About Bread

BRD is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.