BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 30th

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.2% per year over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 2.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

BSIG stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.58.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 65.73% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,312,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 459.8% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 111,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 91,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,361.0% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 104,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 112,702 shares during the period.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

