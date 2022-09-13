Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRLT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $698.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75.

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 29.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 714.0% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,288 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,536,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

