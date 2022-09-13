Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 830 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Britvic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $915.00.

Britvic Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $18.83 on Monday. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

