Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.725 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Shares of BR opened at $173.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,766,000 after buying an additional 45,242 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

