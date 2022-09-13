Brokerages Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Target Price at $72.60

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

ALTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 493,900 shares of the software’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after buying an additional 212,002 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the software’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,027 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 1.0 %

ALTR opened at $52.20 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -121.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile



Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

