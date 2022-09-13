Brokerages Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Target Price at $3.50

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ambev stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,270,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Ambev by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

