Brokerages Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) PT at $43.60

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

AEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $39.01 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

