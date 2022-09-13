Brokerages Set Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Target Price at $120.00

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.25.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arkema from €105.00 ($107.14) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. Arkema has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $152.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $1.20. Arkema had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

