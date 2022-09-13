Brokerages Set ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) PT at C$56.86

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATA. Laurentian decreased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cormark decreased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$41.56 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$30.60 and a 52 week high of C$53.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.40. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Angella Alexander acquired 2,566 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,884.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,884.52. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,361 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,186,245.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,327 shares of company stock worth $79,140.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

