Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Target Price at $46.10

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.10.

AOCIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $22.61 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.