Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) PT at $230.00

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 231.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 326.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,259 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth $13,274,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 611.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 4,748.5% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,454,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,550 shares in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BCS opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.29. Barclays has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

