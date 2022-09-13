Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) PT at $34.40

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

GOOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,105 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 122,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 52,433 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 87,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 131,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Price Performance

GOOS opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

