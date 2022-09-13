Brokerages Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) PT at $57.50

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Carvana has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $345.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in Carvana by 182.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

