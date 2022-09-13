Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price at $52.17

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $157.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

