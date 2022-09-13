Brokerages Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,583,602 shares in the company, valued at $162,705,973.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $323,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,583,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,705,973.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 8,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $113,383.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,340,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,187,738.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,564 shares of company stock worth $718,720. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Credo Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88.
Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Credo Technology Group Company Profile
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credo Technology Group (CRDO)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.