Brokerages Set Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Price Target at $47.30

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELMUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($58.16) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Elisa Oyj from €56.00 ($57.14) to €54.60 ($55.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $55.20 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

