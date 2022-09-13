Brokerages Set EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Target Price at $10.17

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

