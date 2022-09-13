Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Price Target at C$21.45

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO opened at C$14.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$25.83.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

