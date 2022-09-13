Brokerages Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Price Target at $24.00

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FHN opened at $23.19 on Friday. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

