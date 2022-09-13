Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) PT at $173.29

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.36.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $136.46 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.60.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

