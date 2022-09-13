Brokerages Set Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Price Target at $124.67

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HXGBY shares. Danske raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 109 to SEK 107 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of HXGBY opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

