Brokerages Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,901,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,249,000 after acquiring an additional 303,610 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

