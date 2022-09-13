Brokerages Set Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) PT at $13.67

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Liquidia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Liquidia to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liquidia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 47,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 861.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,509 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 518,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 521,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 342,700 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $5.95 on Friday. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $382.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

