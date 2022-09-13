Brokerages Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price at $51.67

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

RAMP opened at $20.36 on Friday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich purchased 10,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $870,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Further Reading

