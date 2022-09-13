Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) PT at $178.75

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $146.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.32. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after buying an additional 465,063 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

