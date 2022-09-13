Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Price Target at $65.71

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

