Brokerages Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT at $28.78

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.78.

RYTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,941 shares of company stock valued at $376,347 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 128,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

