Brokerages Set Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Price Target at $93.00

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sodexo from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Sodexo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

