Brokerages Set Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Target Price at $110.75

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWMAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 81 to SEK 106 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.45. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

