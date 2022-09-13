Brokerages Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Target Price at $29.00

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get AES alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $14,810,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AES by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AES by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AES by 472.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 338,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 279,624 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AES by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 128,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AES opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. AES has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.