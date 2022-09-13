Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target at $100.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several analysts have commented on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

TD opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.08. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 501.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 159,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,593,000 after acquiring an additional 415,805 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

