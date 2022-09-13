Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) PT at GBX 1,533.89

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,533.89 ($18.53).

TPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 883.40 ($10.67) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 929 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 844.38. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 795 ($9.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

