Brokerages Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) PT at $77.27

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,316 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.8% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,563,000 after acquiring an additional 524,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,318 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

