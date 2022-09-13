Brokerages Set Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Target Price at $118.75

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.75.

WOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,511,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,610,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,292,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 7.5% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

WOLF opened at $116.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

